Business & Finance

Renault warns pooling CO2 emissions could weaken EU car industry, calls for clarity

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 02:17pm

PARIS: Renault Group is committed to complying with the EU’s 2025 rules on CO2 emissions but believes automakers pooling their emissions could weaken the European car industry, it said in a statement to Reuters, adding it is urgently calling for more clarity on the matter.

Renault shares gain on Honda-Nissan tie-up talks

“Without a clear position from the European Commission, the manufacturers are forced to take counter-productive decisions such as purchasing credits from competitors, potential production cuts, etc.

This leads to the weakening of the European industry,“ it said.

Renault CO2 emissions

