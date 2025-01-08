Business & Finance
Renault warns pooling CO2 emissions could weaken EU car industry, calls for clarity
PARIS: Renault Group is committed to complying with the EU’s 2025 rules on CO2 emissions but believes automakers pooling their emissions could weaken the European car industry, it said in a statement to Reuters, adding it is urgently calling for more clarity on the matter.
Renault shares gain on Honda-Nissan tie-up talks
“Without a clear position from the European Commission, the manufacturers are forced to take counter-productive decisions such as purchasing credits from competitors, potential production cuts, etc.
This leads to the weakening of the European industry,“ it said.
Comments