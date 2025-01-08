AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-08

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

Sohail Sarfraz Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is compiling details of tax officials against whom National Accountability Court (NAB) cases are pending before the NAB courts and action taken against officials where conviction orders were passed by the Accountability Court.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to Chief Commissioners - Inland Revenue; Chief Collectors – Customs; Director General - Inland Revenue and Customs, etc.

According to the FBR’s directive, the FBR is directed to refer to the matter and forward herewith the Order of High Court of Sindh, Sukkur Bench in which the High Court has issued directions to FBR, seeking information /details of the officers against whom NAB cases are pending before the NAB Courts and also if any conviction orders have been passed against them.

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

In case any conviction order was passed against them by the court, what subsequent action was taken against them by the FBR and its field formations.

The FBR referred to the operative part of the Order which is reproduced as under:-

“This evident lacks of communication between FBR and NAB authorities, resulted in a scheme wherein the appellant enjoyed perks and position against which he was convicted. This case raises concerns that FBR employees, in similar cases as that of the appellant, who were also convicted by Accountability Court, may potentially have been reinstated to their previous positions”, SHC order added.

In compliance to the Court Order, all field formations are therefore, required to comply with the Order of High Court and furnish reports to the Board by January 10, 2024 positively, the FBR added.

Background of the issue revealed that the SHC had directed the FBR to provide detailed information regarding tax officials implicated in cases initiated by the NAB.

The SHC has also asked the FBR to furnish comprehensive details of officers currently facing NAB cases in NAB courts. Additionally, the court has inquired whether any conviction orders have been issued against these officers and, if so, what actions the FBR and its field formations have taken in response to such convictions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NAB accountability court FBR tax officials tax cases

Comments

200 characters

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

PTI demands ‘unrestricted access’ to Imran Khan for meaningful talks with govt

Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

Read more stories