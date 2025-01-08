China earthquake: Zardari condoles over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of lives and the damage to the property caused by the earthquake that struck China’s Xizang region, said a press release.

“My sympathies are with the government, the people of China, and the earthquake victims during this hour of grief,” the President said.

“We stand in solidarity with our Chinese brothers and sisters, sharing their sorrow in this difficult time,” he added.

President Zardari also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the earthquake.

