Minister highlights wind, solar energy projects

KARACHI: Sindh’s Minister for Energy, Nasir Hussain Shah has stated that providing affordable green energy in line with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision is the top priority of the Sindh government.

He highlighted that several wind and solar energy projects are currently under way across the province.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation led by DHA City Administrator Brigadier Sohail. The meeting was attended by Sindh Energy Secretary Musaddiq Khan, STDC CEO Saleem Shaikh, Sindh Solar Project Director Qazi Mehfooz, Thar Coal Board MD Tariq Ali Shah, and other officials.

The delegation expressed keen interest in transitioning 113 MW of electricity to green energy and supplying green energy-powered electricity to DHA City and the Economic Zone.

Nasir Hussain Shah noted that both foreign and local investors are showing significant interest in green energy projects, with MoUs being signed with Chinese companies and domestic investors. He further stated that tariffs for these projects would be determined by the SEPRA, which offers rates significantly lower than the NEPRA.

Currently, the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company is supplying 100 MW of affordable electricity to K-Electric from the Nooriabad Wind Power Project. The minister assured that the Sindh government is fully committed to facilitating companies working on green energy projects.

Additionally, Sindh Energy Secretary Musaddiq Khan briefed the delegation on tariffs and transmission processes.

