AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-08

Minister highlights wind, solar energy projects

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 07:05am

KARACHI: Sindh’s Minister for Energy, Nasir Hussain Shah has stated that providing affordable green energy in line with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision is the top priority of the Sindh government.

He highlighted that several wind and solar energy projects are currently under way across the province.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation led by DHA City Administrator Brigadier Sohail. The meeting was attended by Sindh Energy Secretary Musaddiq Khan, STDC CEO Saleem Shaikh, Sindh Solar Project Director Qazi Mehfooz, Thar Coal Board MD Tariq Ali Shah, and other officials.

The delegation expressed keen interest in transitioning 113 MW of electricity to green energy and supplying green energy-powered electricity to DHA City and the Economic Zone.

Nasir Hussain Shah noted that both foreign and local investors are showing significant interest in green energy projects, with MoUs being signed with Chinese companies and domestic investors. He further stated that tariffs for these projects would be determined by the SEPRA, which offers rates significantly lower than the NEPRA.

Currently, the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company is supplying 100 MW of affordable electricity to K-Electric from the Nooriabad Wind Power Project. The minister assured that the Sindh government is fully committed to facilitating companies working on green energy projects.

Additionally, Sindh Energy Secretary Musaddiq Khan briefed the delegation on tariffs and transmission processes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Nasir Hussain Shah energy sector solar energy projects wind projects

Comments

200 characters

Minister highlights wind, solar energy projects

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

Sindh PA passes resolution against rising toll taxes

Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

Read more stories