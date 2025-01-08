AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-08

Data-driven policies: Population Council reaffirms its support

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 08 Jan, 2025 07:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Population Council has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts in crafting comprehensive, data-driven policies to ensure the country’s demographic transition aligns with sustainable development.

This was stated by President Dr Rana Hajjeh who called on the Prime Minister’s (PM) Coordinator to National Health Services and Regulations, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad.

The Population Council is a leading research organisation dedicated to building an equitable and sustainable world that enhances the health and well-being of current and future generations. They generate ideas, produce evidence, and design solutions to improve the lives of underserved populations around the world.

They conduct research and programmes in more than 50 countries. Their New York headquarters supports a global network of offices in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Dr Malik, while highlighting the challenges posed by rapid population growth in Pakistan, stressed the need for a sustained, long-term, and evidence-based approach to understanding and addressing population dynamics.

He called for integrating these dynamics into planning across key sectors such as health, education, employment, urbanisation, and the environment, as a means to unlock the full potential for socio-economic development.

Dr Soofia Yunus, Director General (DG) Population, Ministry of National Health Services was also present in the meeting. Dr Rana was accompanied by Dr Zeba Sathar, Country Director Population Council and Dr Ali Muhammad Mir, Senior Director Programmes Population Council.

The coordinator appreciated the contribution of the council in carrying forward the agenda of population in Pakistan. He acknowledged the Council’s research work and compilation of variety of data for policy makers and other stakeholders.

Different matters of mutual interest were discussed, particularly the ways as to how the population programme can be advanced with universal coverage. In this regard, the Coordinator to the PM on Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath said that, inter alia, the services of Lady Health Workers (LHWs) for family planning across the country could create difference and help to achieve the target of population stabilisation in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

