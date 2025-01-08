ATC extends judicial remand of 250 PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of 250 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in cases registered against them in connection with the November 26 protest.

ATC duty judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, adjourned the hearing of the bail applications of 250 PTI workers till January 9 against whom cases were registered in Karachi Company, Margalla, Tarnol, Ramna, Kohsar and Secretariat police stations.

The Defence Counsel, Ansar Kiyani, Sardar Masroof, Amina Ali and Fatihullah Burki appeared before the court.

