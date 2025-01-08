AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Opinion Print 2025-01-08

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The geriatrics have Nawaz Sharif’s complete trust

Anjum Ibrahim Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:41am

“So what kind of a system is this!” “Well, it’s now a multipolar world and I don’t think the US is willing to acknowledge…”

“Good heavens, that’s not what I was referring to. I am talking domestic.”

“Well apparently the Third Wife is not in the good books of her Second Husband because she has gone silent and as you and I both know once the vocal cords begin to deliver political speeches it is nigh impossible to deactivate them unless……”

“Right but irrespective of who is whose murshid, spiritual guide, the fact remains that she is known because of him and not the other way round, so he should not be referred to as the Second Husband of the Third Wife.”

“Right sorry I stand corrected but when I asked what sort of a system this is I was referring to the second delay in the 190 million pound sterling case verdict against The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless and The Third Wife – a delay from 23 December and in spite of the government and PTI negotiators agreeing to allow them to meet with and get instructions from The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless and four days later no meeting…”

“All I can say is that what happens when you sideline The Brown Pope…”

“Excuse me, but in spite of what has been said in recent press conferences no one believes that the government is acting without input from all stakeholders and…”

“Did someone tell the Brown Pope that!”

“I think he wasn’t told that this time around he was used as Plan C.”

“Why Not B?”

“B is always for balloon right – a hot air balloon…”

“Dear me, you are like Icarus, flying too near the sun. Remember what happened to him?”

“Hey Icarus had wings that were joined by beeswax which melted, our Brown Pope has wings that are melded together with a much more resilient material.”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway so the government committee with a bunch of never-beens from the PML-N side….”

“What? The geriatrics have Nawaz Sharif’s complete trust and…”

“I thought the Man Who Refused to Accept a Win When There Was None, The Rana, is the lead…”

“Interesting – in your book the leader is the one who accepts defeat while…”

“There you go, he is a new kind of second tier leader with principles and…”

“Stop right there – those who have been members of the national assembly can have some principles, but senators are selected as you know and…”

“Agreed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

