CJP stresses importance of Constitution

Terence J Sigamony Published 08 Jan, 2025 07:20am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has emphasised the significance of the Constitution as the fundamental document that governs the State’s functions.

He was addressing a delegation of probationary officers undergoing training at the Civil Services Academy (CSA), Lahore, accompanied by the Director of CSA that visited the Supreme Court Tuesday as part of their study tour.

CJP Afridi provided the delegation an insightful introduction to Pakistan’s constitutional history, tracing its evolution from the country’s independence in 1947 to the 2024 promulgation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

He explained the distinct yet interdependent roles of the three pillars of the state: the Legislature, tasked with making and amending laws; the Executive, responsible for implementing laws; and the Judiciary, charged with interpreting laws and ensuring justice.

The chief justice also highlighted the critical role of district courts as the primary interface for litigants and the starting point of the litigation process. Stressing the importance of timely justice, he mentioned the role of National Judicial Policy Making Committee as a policy-making forum to address the backlog of cases. He underlined the judiciary’s commitment to reducing delays and providing relief to litigants, thereby fostering trust in judicial institutions.

Sharing his experiences from visits to remote districts across the provinces, the chief justice underscored the need for patient hearings and empathetic engagement with litigants. He advised the probationers to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and respect in their interactions with the public and to resolve issues strictly within the ambit of the law.

The Registrar of the Supreme Court, Salim Khan, provided a comprehensive briefing on the Chief Justice’s reformative agenda. He highlighted that the reform process emphasises improving processes and procedures rather than expanding institutional size. These reforms are homegrown and based on the experience of indigenous employees of the Supreme Court. This approach ensures efficiency without incurring additional costs or causing disruptions to routine operations.

The registrar also shared that the Supreme Court has opened a dedicated communication channel for citizens, litigants, and stakeholders to provide feedback on judicial reforms through the official website: https:// www.scp.gov.pk/Feedback.aspx.

This initiative aims to ensure inclusivity and responsiveness in the reform process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

