PCJCCI says concerned at absence of ‘mature’ petrochemical technology

LAHORE: Zafar Iqbal, Vice President Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and CEO Sulfachem said during a think tank session held at PCJCCI Secretariat recently with the executive committee members that Pakistan does not have mature technology to produce petrochemical complex facilities or cracking units, which is a very big constraint to the development of its chemical industry.

He stressed that Pakistan can collaborate with China and learn from China’s experience to promote the sustainable development of the chemical industry and give full play to the industry in the national economic construction. He also highlighted that there is a vast potential of Pakistan in chemical manufacturing and processing. Our vision was to transform the chemical industry of Pakistan from an import-oriented to an export-oriented Industry.

He further added that with the rapid development of biotechnology, the biochemical industry has injected new vitality into the traditional chemical industry and opened up new development directions and insights. He further explained that China has a growing influence in the field of biochemical industry globally. Both approaches will be of great benefit to Pakistan.

Zafar Iqbal said that with the continuous growth of economy and population base, the demand of Pakistani citizens for chemical products is increasing day by day. The country is highly dependent on imported oil products, and the shortage of oil products has even affected national security.

During his concluding remarks he added that Pakistan’s chemical industry being a cross-cutting industry provides inputs for many other industries including textiles, agriculture, food & beverages, leather, paper, pharmaceutical, plastics, printing, sugar etc. It is important to build the global reputation of “made in Pakistan” from strength to brand in the above industries.

