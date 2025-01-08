AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Effective policing reduces crime rates in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore Police’s effective strategy has resulted in a notable reduction in the crime rate in the provincial capital. Incidents of snatching have dropped by 54 percent, while robberies have decreased by 47 percent.

According to data revealed by Lahore Police issued here on Tuesday, the incidents of motorcycle theft have decreased by 39 percent, car snatching by 35 percent, dacoities by 27 percent, motorcycle snatching by 24 percent and burglaries by 25 percent.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana assured that efforts to combat crime will remain a top priority. He mentioned that large-scale operations are underway targeting organized crime groups with a focus on habitual and professional criminals involved in robberies, thefts and snatching incidents.

The CCPO emphasized the deployment of plain-clothes police officers to tackle motorcycle theft and snatching. Additionally, active surveillance is being conducted on motorcycle theft gangs and habitual offenders.

He also mentioned the increased presence of patrol teams in hotspot areas, particularly those prone to robberies, snatching and theft. He commended the performance of the Lahore Police in maintaining law and order, stressing that the dedicated efforts and sacrifices of the police force are key to ensuring a peaceful and secure Lahore.

The CCPO further highlighted that 338 officers and personnel of Lahore Police have made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty. He reaffirmed the commitment to protecting women, children and vulnerable segments of society, ensuring the continued safety and security of all citizens.

