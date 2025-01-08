Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

ISLAMABAD: Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) highlighted on Tuesday that a majority of federal ministries and their divisions are not fully complying with the categorical requirements for proactive disclosure of public information on their websites, as embodied in the Right of Access to Information Act (RTI), 2017.

This gap enables the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation, according to FAFEN.

FAFEN pointed out that the absence of timely and authentic information about public bodies, their functions, and decisions can inadvertently encourage misinformation and disinformation, particularly on social media, which may undermine the credibility of government institutions.

Voters, candidates in electoral processes: FAFEN calls to enhance participation of women

Instead of relying solely on legislative and regulatory measures to address misinformation and disinformation, which carry the potential for misuse, FAFEN emphasises the need for proactive disclosure of information through optimal use of information technology. Such measures would not only counter misinformation and disinformation effectively but also enhance government transparency and public confidence.

According to FAFEN’s assessment of the websites of 40 divisions operating under 33 federal ministries, none of the assessed entities fully complied with the RTI Act, which mandates government bodies to proactively disclose public information online, in accordance with the principles of Article 19-A of the Constitution. Moreover, over one-third of the ministries did not respond to information requests as required by the law.

Conducted between April and June 2024, the assessment was made under criteria established by Section 5 of the RTI Act, 2017, which includes information about an overview of public bodies, reports and investigations, public services and conditions, personnel information, legal framework and policies, decision-making and financial information and access to information.

A division-wise analysis of website disclosures revealed significant variations in compliance with the RTI law. The Cabinet Division and the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division ranked the highest, achieving a compliance rate of 42 per cent with Section 5 of the RTI Act.

Fifteen divisions fell within the compliance range of 31 per cent to 40 per cent. Among these, six divisions — Establishment, Petroleum, National Heritage and Culture, Revenue, Interior, and Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives — achieved 38 per cent compliance each. Another seven divisions — Commerce, Communications, Federal Education and Professional Training, Foreign Affairs, Privatization, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, and Water Resources — reported 35 per cent compliance each.

The Climate Change and Information Technology and Telecommunication Divisions had the lowest compliance in this group at 31 per cent.

Thirteen divisions fell into the 21 per cent to 30 per cent compliance category. Within this range, Aviation, Defence, Defence Production, Economic Affairs, Power, Human Rights, Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs, Railways, and Science and Technology divisions each achieved 27 per cent compliance. Meanwhile, the Finance, Industries and Production, and National Food Security and Research divisions had a compliance rate of 23 per cent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025