Blome calls on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing ambassador of the United States, Donald Blome, called on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, at Zardari House on Tuesday.

Bilawal appreciated Ambassador Blome’s diplomatic services. Bilawal during conversation with Ambassador Blome, expressed his desire to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Bilawal also acknowledged the importance of collaboration between the two nations and emphasised the need for continued cooperation. During the meeting, they discussed ways to promote mutual understanding and forge a stronger partnership between Pakistan and the United States.

