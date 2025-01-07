AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Markets

US stocks mixed as traders weigh Trump policies

AFP Published 07 Jan, 2025 08:26pm

WASHINGTON: US stocks opened mostly higher on Tuesday as a rally in chip stocks halted and investors took stock of what a Donald Trump presidency could mean for the financial markets.

Around 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 42,907.10, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index rose 0.2 percent to 5,987.27.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was mostly flat at 19,871.38.

“We have a situation now where investors are looking for the next bullish catalyst to come out,” Adam Sarhan from 50 Park Investments told AFP.

“The market’s holding its breath” and waiting to see what Trump’s policies will actually be, he added.

Wall St hits one-week high after report of selective Trump tariffs

Among individual firms, chip titan Nvidia’s share price oscillated in early trading.

And the electric vehicle firm Tesla saw its share price fall in early trading on a downgrade from Bank of America, before shaking off its losses to return to growth.

