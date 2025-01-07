Aleema says IK has rejected rumours of backdoor contacts

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, on Monday, rejected the rumours suggesting that he has backdoor contacts or is negotiating through any other channels and said that only his party’s negotiations committee is holding talks with the government team.

Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, while talking to reporters after hearing of Toshakhana-II case outside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, while quoting Khan, said that Khan had made it clear that he had no backdoor contact or contacts through other channels.

“Khan said that only his party’s negotiations committee is holding talks and he has given only two-point agenda including the release of all detainees and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents,” she said, while quoting Khan.

She said that she and the legal team informed Khan that the government is attempting to create an impression that he was seeking an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for his release. She noted that Khan had been facing legal challenges for the past two and a half years, and indirect contacts had been made to convince him to leave the country—either for three years or six months—or to accept house arrest.

Regarding the delay in the announcement of the judgment in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Aleema Khan, quoting Imran Khan, stated that Khan has made it clear that it would be a misunderstanding if the government believed he considered the delay as a sword hanging over his neck. “You should announce the judgment of the Al-Qadir Trust case in the same manner as you did with the Iddat case and cypher case, so the world understands what the case is truly about,” she said, quoting Khan.

Earlier, a special court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, till January 8 the defence counsel completed the cross-examination of prosecution witness Binyamin.

Special Court Central-I judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, also recorded the statement of another prosecution witness namely, Deputy Secretary Coordination Muhammad Ahad.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel Arshad Tabrez conducted a cross-examination of witness Binyamin.

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court, and his wife appeared before the court. The court summoned more four witnesses to record their statements. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 8.

