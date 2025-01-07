AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-07

Aleema says IK has rejected rumours of backdoor contacts

Fazal Sher Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, on Monday, rejected the rumours suggesting that he has backdoor contacts or is negotiating through any other channels and said that only his party’s negotiations committee is holding talks with the government team.

Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, while talking to reporters after hearing of Toshakhana-II case outside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, while quoting Khan, said that Khan had made it clear that he had no backdoor contact or contacts through other channels.

“Khan said that only his party’s negotiations committee is holding talks and he has given only two-point agenda including the release of all detainees and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents,” she said, while quoting Khan.

She said that she and the legal team informed Khan that the government is attempting to create an impression that he was seeking an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for his release. She noted that Khan had been facing legal challenges for the past two and a half years, and indirect contacts had been made to convince him to leave the country—either for three years or six months—or to accept house arrest.

Regarding the delay in the announcement of the judgment in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Aleema Khan, quoting Imran Khan, stated that Khan has made it clear that it would be a misunderstanding if the government believed he considered the delay as a sword hanging over his neck. “You should announce the judgment of the Al-Qadir Trust case in the same manner as you did with the Iddat case and cypher case, so the world understands what the case is truly about,” she said, quoting Khan.

Earlier, a special court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, till January 8 the defence counsel completed the cross-examination of prosecution witness Binyamin.

Special Court Central-I judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, also recorded the statement of another prosecution witness namely, Deputy Secretary Coordination Muhammad Ahad.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel Arshad Tabrez conducted a cross-examination of witness Binyamin.

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court, and his wife appeared before the court. The court summoned more four witnesses to record their statements. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 8.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan PTI Government Political dialogue Aleema Khan negotiation committee

Comments

200 characters

Aleema says IK has rejected rumours of backdoor contacts

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

26th Amendment: SCBA urged to back full-court hearing demand

ATIR rejects e-scanned signatures of overseas Pakistani

Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Read more stories