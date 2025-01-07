Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has further strengthened the regulatory framework for the mutual fund industry by specifying detailed requirements for “Investment Plans”.

This initiative builds upon the enabling provisions previously introduced via amendments to the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008 (NBFC Regulations).

The framework aims to enhance governance, streamline operations, and ensure secure investment horizons, thus fostering retail penetration in the mutual fund industry.

The new requirements have been developed after extensive consultation with stakeholders, including the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP), to align with best practices and ensure compliance with defined principles.

