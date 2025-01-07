AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World Print 2025-01-07

US to end curbs on Indian N-entities to boost energy ties

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

NEW DELHI: The US government is in the process of removing restrictions on Indian nuclear entities, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday, in a bid to forge deeper energy ties with New Delhi and bolster a 20-year old landmark nuclear deal.

Washington and New Delhi have been discussing supply of US nuclear reactors to energy-hungry India since the mid-2000s and a deal signed by then President George W. Bush in 2007 allowed the United States to sell civilian nuclear technology to India.

But a longstanding obstacle has been the need to bring Indian liability rules in line with global norms which require the costs of any accident to be channeled to the operator rather than the maker of a nuclear power plant.

“United States is now finalizing the necessary steps to remove long-standing regulations that have prevented civil nuclear cooperation between India’s leading nuclear entities and US companies,” Sullivan said at an event in New Delhi on the second day of a two-day visit.

It was not immediately clear what changes would be made to the regulation, and US and Indian officials did not share any further details.

“The formal paperwork will be done soon, but this will be an opportunity to turn the page on some of the frictions of the past and create opportunities for entities that have been on restricted lists in the United States to come off those lists,” he added.

