Upgraded Gaddafi Stadium to be ready by 25th

LAHORE: The ongoing upgradation of the Gaddafi Stadium will be completed by January 25, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed.

Talking informally to media, here at Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi expressed optimism regarding the completion of the stadium’s upgradation work by January 25. He added that the official inauguration of the renovated stadium is scheduled for January 27.

Talking about the national cricket team’s performance on the ongoing tour of South Africa, PCB Chairman acknowledged the team’s struggles after Pakistan’s defeat in the first Test match and their follow-on in the second match. Despite the challenges, he stressed that both victory and defeat are integral parts of the game. “The team is fighting and this is what matters the most,” Naqvi said.

When asked about rising concerns regarding young opener Saim Ayub’s treatment, he assured that the PCB would not compromise on his medical care. “Saim Ayub is an asset to Pakistan and we are committed to his swift recovery,” he said, adding: “Saim will receive treatment from a renowned sports doctor in London.”

