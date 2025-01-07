AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-01-07

Upgraded Gaddafi Stadium to be ready by 25th

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2025 06:37am

LAHORE: The ongoing upgradation of the Gaddafi Stadium will be completed by January 25, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed.

Talking informally to media, here at Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi expressed optimism regarding the completion of the stadium’s upgradation work by January 25. He added that the official inauguration of the renovated stadium is scheduled for January 27.

Talking about the national cricket team’s performance on the ongoing tour of South Africa, PCB Chairman acknowledged the team’s struggles after Pakistan’s defeat in the first Test match and their follow-on in the second match. Despite the challenges, he stressed that both victory and defeat are integral parts of the game. “The team is fighting and this is what matters the most,” Naqvi said.

When asked about rising concerns regarding young opener Saim Ayub’s treatment, he assured that the PCB would not compromise on his medical care. “Saim Ayub is an asset to Pakistan and we are committed to his swift recovery,” he said, adding: “Saim will receive treatment from a renowned sports doctor in London.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Upgraded Gaddafi Stadium

Comments

200 characters

Upgraded Gaddafi Stadium to be ready by 25th

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

26th Amendment: SCBA urged to back full-court hearing demand

ATIR rejects e-scanned signatures of overseas Pakistani

Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Read more stories