TDAP engages Deputy HC of BD for enhancing bilateral trade

KARACHI: Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP, called on the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi, S. M. Mahbubul Alam, to discuss opportunities to enhance bilateral trade and chalk out mutual plan of activities.

TDAP has finalized trade delegations for dates and citrus which will visit this month to explore the Bangladesh market. This will be followed by delegations of rice, maize, sesame, fruits & vegetables, textile and engineering goods, which will be sent in the coming months to engage in B2B dialogue.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh assured facilitation in visa issuance to Pakistani businesses and supported TDAP’s plans for participation in upcoming exhibition in Bangladesh related to denim and textiles. He welcomed the proposed TDAP delegation on the sidelines of the Dhaka International Trade Fair which would pave the way for further interaction between the businesses of the two countries.

The DHC was briefed on the online resources available at TDAP, such as the Pakistan Trade Portal and Pakistan Export Gallery, which allow businesses in Bangladesh to engage with Pakistani counterparts. Both sides resolved to continue to work together to develop B2B linkages and enhance bilateral trade.

