Gold prices drop

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a noticeable drop on Monday, reflecting a global market slide, traders said.

Gold prices declined by Rs700 and Rs600, reaching Rs275,000 per tola and Rs235,768 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

Down by $7, international market traded gold bullion at $2,632 per ounce while silver was selling for $30 per ounce.

Local silver prices remained firm at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 grams, the association added.

Open market may offer gold and silver at different prices than those announced by the association.

