Afghan embassy says concerned at ‘detention of 800 nationals’

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Afghanistan in Pakistan on Monday expressed its deep concern over the recent detention of approximately 800 Afghan nationals in Islamabad, including individuals holding valid visas, Proof of Registration (PoR), and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) cards.

In a statement, the Embassy said that the lack of clarity surrounding NOC requirements/ issuance process has led to troubling cases of arbitrary detention and deportation.

Among those deported are 137 Afghan nationals whose visas had expired but who had already applied for extensions, as well as, holders of temporary SHARP/ UNHCR registration. This has caused the tragic separation of families, including women and children, many of whom remain stranded in Pakistan, the statement added.

The Embassy is particularly alarmed by reports of unwarranted arrests, home searches, and extortion targeting Afghan nationals. “We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to address these pressing concerns promptly.

The Embassy has officially communicated these issues to the relevant Pakistani authorities and calls on UNHCR and other human rights organizations to intervene urgently. The dignity, rights, and safety of Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan is inevitable,” Afghan Embassy emphasised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025