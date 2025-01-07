‘Green Tractor Scheme’ Punjab govt delivers 3,973 tractors

LAHORE: The Punjab government has delivered 3,973 tractors under the “Punjab Green Tractor Programme” with 9,500 farmers selected through a lottery for the initiative. By the end of this month, the number of tractors delivered is expected to reach 9,010, with the remaining units scheduled for delivery by March 31, 2025.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the Agriculture House, chaired by Punjab’s Minister for Agriculture, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. The meeting reviewed the progress of several key agricultural initiatives, including the Chief Minister of Punjab’s Kissan Package, the Grow More Wheat Campaign, and the Solarisation of Tube Wells Programme. Secretary of Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, was also present during the meeting.

During the briefing, the minister was informed that 1.373 million farmers had applied online for the Chief Minister’s Kissan Card, with over 500,000 cards already approved for issuance. Of these, 450,000 have already been distributed. A budget of Rs 53 billion has been allocated to the Kissan Card Programme, of which Rs 32 billion has already been utilized. The programme facilitates daily transactions worth Rs 100 to RS 120 million.

The minister directed officials at the Bank of Punjab to engage with farmers to resolve any technical issues related to the Kissan Card. He emphasized the need to expedite the delivery of cards to ensure that farmers benefit from the programme as soon as possible.

The minister highlighted the chief minister’s commitment to promoting agricultural mechanization in the province. He encouraged service providers and the private sector to facilitate farmers in renting high-powered tractors and modern harvesters, ensuring easy access to advanced agricultural machinery.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing Solarization of the Tube Wells Programme, which has received over 500,000 applications. The initiative aims to convert 8,000 electric and diesel-operated tube wells to solar-powered systems. Among the applications, 60,000 are for diesel-operated tube wells, and 441,000 are for electric-operated ones.

Under the Smog Control Programme, Phase-1 has delivered 1,000 super seeders to farmers, effectively utilizing 110,000 acres of paddy residue last year. In Phase II, 2,000 allocation letters have been issued, and 1,608 farmers have already deposited their shares. By July 2025, an additional 4,000 super seeders will be distributed to prevent future burning of paddy residue.

The meeting also reviewed progress on establishing Agri Malls in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Multan, and Bahawalpur. Construction has been completed up to 79 percent in Sahiwal, 60 percent in Sargodha, 70 percent in Multan, and 62 percent in Bahawalpur. Civil works for all Agri Malls are expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.

Under the Grow More Wheat Programme, 28,000 applications have been received for laser land levellers and tractors, the meeting was informed.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, affirmed that the timelines for implementing the Chief Minister’s Kissan Package are being strictly followed. Wheat sowing across 16.2 million acres in the province has been completed, achieving the set target through a comprehensive action plan. The collaborative efforts of the Agriculture Department’s field teams, divisional and district administrations ensured the campaign’s success.

