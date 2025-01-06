AIRLINK 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.45%)
BOP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
FCCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
FFL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
OGDC 221.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.37%)
PACE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
PAEL 44.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.26%)
PRL 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.09%)
PTC 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 107.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
SYM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
WAVESAPP 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,141 Decreased By -255.2 (-2.06%)
BR30 36,238 Decreased By -1109.3 (-2.97%)
KSE100 115,985 Decreased By -1602.4 (-1.36%)
KSE30 36,487 Decreased By -578.4 (-1.56%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2025 10:16am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 278.48, a gain of Re0.08 against the greenback.

During the previous week, rupee decreased marginally against the US dollar as it lost Re0.09 or 0.3% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 278.56, against 278.47 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar eased a touch on Monday but stayed close to a two-year peak, as traders awaited a raft of US economic data releases this week headlined by December’s nonfarm payrolls report, for further clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate outlook.

Also in focus was the Chinese yuan, which on Friday weakened past the psychological level of 7.3 per dollar in the onshore market for the first time in 14 months, after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had aggressively defended that key threshold for most of December.

The onshore yuan was last 0.05% lower at 7.3252 per US dollar, while its offshore counterpart ticked up 0.15% to 7.3487 per US dollar.

In the broader market, investors had their eye on Friday’s closely watched US jobs report for further clarity on the health of the world’s largest economy.

A slew of Fed policymakers are also due to speak this week, where they are likely to reiterate recent comments from their colleagues that the fight against taming inflation is not yet done.

The US dollar has continued to draw strength from expectations of fewer Fed cuts this year, with its climb to a two-year high last week pushing the euro to its weakest level in more than two years.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, hovered at their highest since October on Monday as investors eyed the impact on global fuel demand from colder weather in the Northern Hemisphere and Beijing’s economic stimulus measures.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.66 a barrel by 0125 GMT after settling on Friday at its highest since Oct. 14. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 22 cents, or 0.3%, at $74.18 a barrel after closing on Friday at its highest since Oct. 11.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,400 points

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Read more stories