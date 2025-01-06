Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 278.48, a gain of Re0.08 against the greenback.

During the previous week, rupee decreased marginally against the US dollar as it lost Re0.09 or 0.3% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 278.56, against 278.47 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar eased a touch on Monday but stayed close to a two-year peak, as traders awaited a raft of US economic data releases this week headlined by December’s nonfarm payrolls report, for further clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate outlook.

Also in focus was the Chinese yuan, which on Friday weakened past the psychological level of 7.3 per dollar in the onshore market for the first time in 14 months, after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had aggressively defended that key threshold for most of December.

The onshore yuan was last 0.05% lower at 7.3252 per US dollar, while its offshore counterpart ticked up 0.15% to 7.3487 per US dollar.

In the broader market, investors had their eye on Friday’s closely watched US jobs report for further clarity on the health of the world’s largest economy.

A slew of Fed policymakers are also due to speak this week, where they are likely to reiterate recent comments from their colleagues that the fight against taming inflation is not yet done.

The US dollar has continued to draw strength from expectations of fewer Fed cuts this year, with its climb to a two-year high last week pushing the euro to its weakest level in more than two years.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, hovered at their highest since October on Monday as investors eyed the impact on global fuel demand from colder weather in the Northern Hemisphere and Beijing’s economic stimulus measures.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.66 a barrel by 0125 GMT after settling on Friday at its highest since Oct. 14. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 22 cents, or 0.3%, at $74.18 a barrel after closing on Friday at its highest since Oct. 11.

