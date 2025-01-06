AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-06

Marginal decrease

Recorder Review Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: Rupee decreased marginally against the US dollar during the previous week as it lost Re0.09 or 0.3% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 278.56, against 278.47 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 4.1% on a year-on-year basis in December 2024, a reading below that of November 2024 when it stood at 4.9%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data released during the previous week.

On a month-on-month basis, CPI increased by 0.1% in December 2024 as compared to 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 0.8% in December 2023.

Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) posted a growth of 0.92% in the first quarter (July-September) of fiscal year 2024-25, estimates released by the PBS showed. The growth in agriculture, industry and services stood at 1.15%, -1.03% and 1.43%, respectively.

The government unveiled ‘Uraan Pakistan’, a five-year national economic plan aimed at steering the country toward sustainable growth. The plan has been designed to avoid pitfalls of previous initiatives for the country’s economy, according to the Ministry of Planning.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP decreased by $143 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.71 billion as of December 27. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.41 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.70 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 26 paise for buying and 34 paise for selling against USD, closing at 278.07 and 279.85, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 2.35 rupees for buying and 1.82 rupee for selling, closing at 285.72 and 288.30, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 10 paise for both buying and selling, closing at 75.66 and 76.15, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 13 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling, closing at 73.98 and 74.45, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 278.56

Offer Close Rs. 278.76

Bid Open Rs. 278.47

Offer Open Rs. 278.67

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 278.07

Offer Close Rs. 279.85

Bid Open Rs. 277.81

Offer Open Rs. 279.51

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP PBS Pakistani rupee US dollar USD PKR

Comments

200 characters

Marginal decrease

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

190m pounds case: AC again defers verdict against IK, Bushra

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Uraan Pakistan to lead country towards progress: Ahsan

KP govt releases Rs79,584m for uplift projects

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories