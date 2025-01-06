Deadline of CM Punjab’s solar panel scheme ends

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched free Solar Panel Scheme to provide permanent relief to people in electricity bills. January 5 was the last date for registration under the scheme.

“One lakh homes will get free solar panels at a cost of Rs10 billion. Homes consuming an average of 200 units of electricity on a single electricity meter will be able to get solar systems,” Maryam had said.

She highlighted, “One lakh solar panel systems of 550 and 1100 watts will be given in Punjab.”

Chief Minister said, “In June 2025, consumers using up to 200 units will get solar systems through balloting. Solar panel systems will be installed in the homes of successful consumers.”

Punjab govt launches solarization plan

“Registration for CM Punjab solar system can be done from the portal sitting at home. You can apply for the Scheme on the website https://cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk/.”

She underscored, “The bill reference number can also be sent in SMS along with National Identity Card number to 8800. For registration in solar panels, you can also contact the official number 990302024.”

“The provision of solar panels will provide significant relief to the public in electricity bills. Punjab will be made a hub of renewable energy.”

Chief Minister said, “Agricultural tube wells will also be gradually converted to solar energy. Giving one lakh e-bikes to students and introducing e-buses will change the traditional transport culture in the province.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025