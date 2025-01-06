190m pounds case: AC again defers verdict against IK, Bushra

ISLAMABAD: The announcement of court verdict in 190 million pounds case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and his spouse, that was scheduled on Monday (today), is likely to face another delay, reports said on Sunday.

The verdict in this case was reserved on 18th December by an accountability court. It was scheduled to be announced on 23rd December — before it was postponed to 6th January — due to unknown reasons.

Al-Qadir Trust case: AC puts off verdict till Jan 6th

Again, the verdict announcement has been delayed due to unknown reasons, according to media reports.

