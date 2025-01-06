KP governor, others pay rich tributes to ZAB

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 97th birthday anniversary.

In a message issued here on Sunday, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a visionary leader in Pakistan’s history who fought relentlessly for the protection of the people’s rights, the promotion of democracy, and the establishment of Pakistan as an independent nation.

Governor Kundi emphasized that Shaheed Bhutto gave voice to the oppressed and marginalized segments of society and united the nation by giving an a unanimous constitution.

He said that under his leadership, the country not only pursued economic and social progress but also earned a respected position on the global stage.

He further acknowledged the contributions of Bhutto’s family, mentioning that Benazir Bhutto, while striving for democratic stability and the unity of the Muslim Ummah, sacrificed her life.

President Asif Ali Zardari endured oppression and violence for the cause, and today, Bhutto’s grandson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continues to confront the enemies of democracy and Pakistan with unwavering determination. He said that hat it is essential to uphold the democratic principles and vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to build a prosperous, self-reliant, and developed Pakistan.

He said that Bhutto’s mission remains a beacon for the people of Pakistan, and by following his path, the dream of a flourishing, independent, and strong Pakistan can be realized.

Similarly, in a message issued here the Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Robina Khalid said that Quaid Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a historic and a committed person, who fulfilled the dream of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Father of the Nation of making Pakistan a welfare state.

She said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto created political awareness in the people and bring politics out of the drawing rooms into public places.

She further said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, unified the nation and strengthened the country by giving a unanimous constitution and took serious steps of lying the foundation stone of the nuclear programme, unity of the Muslim ummah, Kashmir and Palestine issues.

Senator Robina Khalid said that for the establishment of the supremacy of supremacy of the people, Shaheed Bhutto also introduced and reforms in health, educational and industrial sectors.

Furthermore, for guaranteeing rights to peasants, labourers and poor class of the society turned the slogan of Roti Kapra Makan into a reality and made the country one of the developed countries in a very short time period. She said that he legacy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s public service is being carried forward by President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She further said that President Asif Ali Zardari as the President of is advancing the vision of a strong and prosperous Pakistan, while the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party and the ideology and its workers are considering the political philosophy of Shaheed Bhutto as bright future of Pakistan.

