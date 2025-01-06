AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-06

KP governor, others pay rich tributes to ZAB

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 97th birthday anniversary.

In a message issued here on Sunday, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a visionary leader in Pakistan’s history who fought relentlessly for the protection of the people’s rights, the promotion of democracy, and the establishment of Pakistan as an independent nation.

Governor Kundi emphasized that Shaheed Bhutto gave voice to the oppressed and marginalized segments of society and united the nation by giving an a unanimous constitution.

He said that under his leadership, the country not only pursued economic and social progress but also earned a respected position on the global stage.

He further acknowledged the contributions of Bhutto’s family, mentioning that Benazir Bhutto, while striving for democratic stability and the unity of the Muslim Ummah, sacrificed her life.

President Asif Ali Zardari endured oppression and violence for the cause, and today, Bhutto’s grandson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continues to confront the enemies of democracy and Pakistan with unwavering determination. He said that hat it is essential to uphold the democratic principles and vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to build a prosperous, self-reliant, and developed Pakistan.

He said that Bhutto’s mission remains a beacon for the people of Pakistan, and by following his path, the dream of a flourishing, independent, and strong Pakistan can be realized.

Similarly, in a message issued here the Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Robina Khalid said that Quaid Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a historic and a committed person, who fulfilled the dream of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Father of the Nation of making Pakistan a welfare state.

She said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto created political awareness in the people and bring politics out of the drawing rooms into public places.

She further said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, unified the nation and strengthened the country by giving a unanimous constitution and took serious steps of lying the foundation stone of the nuclear programme, unity of the Muslim ummah, Kashmir and Palestine issues.

Senator Robina Khalid said that for the establishment of the supremacy of supremacy of the people, Shaheed Bhutto also introduced and reforms in health, educational and industrial sectors.

Furthermore, for guaranteeing rights to peasants, labourers and poor class of the society turned the slogan of Roti Kapra Makan into a reality and made the country one of the developed countries in a very short time period. She said that he legacy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s public service is being carried forward by President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She further said that President Asif Ali Zardari as the President of is advancing the vision of a strong and prosperous Pakistan, while the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party and the ideology and its workers are considering the political philosophy of Shaheed Bhutto as bright future of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

BISP Faisal Karim Kundi Zulfikar Ali Bhutto KP Governor Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Comments

200 characters

KP governor, others pay rich tributes to ZAB

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

190m pounds case: AC again defers verdict against IK, Bushra

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Uraan Pakistan to lead country towards progress: Ahsan

KP govt releases Rs79,584m for uplift projects

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories