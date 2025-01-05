Pakistan, all out for 194, forced to follow on against South Africa

CAPE TOWN: South Africa enforced the follow-on after they bowled out Pakistan for 194 to take a first innings lead of 421 runs on the third day of the second Test at Newlands on Sunday.

Pakistan collapsed after a fourth wicket partnership of 98 between Babar Azam (58) and Mohammad Rizwan (46).

The stand was broken by 18-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka five balls after the morning drinks break when Babar was caught behind by Kyle Verreynne, glancing the ball down the leg side.

Rizwan followed five overs later when he charged down the pitch against Wiaan Mulder and edged a wild slog into his stumps.

Pakistan were without injured opening batsman Saim Ayub and there was minimal resistance from the rest of the batsmen.

Brief scores:

South Africa, first innings, 615.

Pakistan, first innings 194 (Babar Azam 58, Mohammad Rizwan 46; K. Rabada 3-55, K. Maphaka 2-43, K. Maharaj 2-14).

Match situation: South Africa lead by 421 runs on the first innings and have enforced the follow-on.

Toss: South Africa.