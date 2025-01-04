AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Rickelton, Rabada put South Africa in charge against Pakistan

Reuters Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 09:36pm
CAPE TOWN: Ryan Rickelton posted the joint seventh-highest score by a South African in Tests with 259 as his side ran up a huge 615 before reducing Pakistan to an effective 64 for four at the close on day two of the second and final Test at Newlands on Saturday.

Pakistan have lost three wickets but, with in-form opener Saim Ayub out of the game due to an ankle fracture sustained in the field on day one, they are a batter light and trail by 551 runs.

Babar Azam is 31 not out and will resume on the third morning with Mohammad Rizwan on nine as Pakistan attempt to make inroads into their huge deficit.

Seamer Kagiso Rabada (2-9) has taken two of the three wickets to fall, having visiting captain Shan Masood (2) and Saud Shakeel (0) both caught at first slip by David Bedingham.

Tall seamer Marco Jansen forced Kamran Ghulam (12) to chop the ball on to his own stumps.

But the day belonged to Rickelton, who posted his highest first-class score in a 10-hour, 343-ball stay at the wicket that contained 29 fours and three sixes.

Rickelton, Bavuma tons put South Africa in strong position

He put on a partnership of 235 with captain Temba Bavuma (106) on the first day and 148 with Kyle Verreynne (100) as the South African batters made hay in the sweltering conditions in Cape Town.

Having been elevated to open the innings due to an injury to Tony de Zorzi, Rickelton was finally dismissed when he attempted a tired swipe at seamer Mir Hamza and skied a catch to Mohammad Abbas at mid-on.

Verreynne hits out

The tourists removed Bedingham for five early in the day as he became one of wicketkeeper Rizwan’s six victims in the innings, this time off the bowling of Abbas (3-94) with a poor shot outside off-stump.

That brought Verreynne to the wicket and he unleashed his full array of strokes on the tiring visitors, reaching his fourth Test century from 144 balls with five sixes before he was caught by Aamer Jamal on the midwicket boundary off spinner Salman Agha (3-148).

Jansen hit a breezy 62 from 54 balls and Keshav Maharaj got 40 from 35 deliveries as the home side looked for quick runs at the end of their innings.

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s against as yet unconfirmed opponents, and are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first Test by two wickets in Pretoria.

