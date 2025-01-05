AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-05

EV sales hit record in UK but still behind target

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

LONDON: The UK car industry sold a record number of all-electric vehicles in 2024 but still fell short of the government’s mandated targets, an industry trade body said Saturday. Battery electric vehicles made up 19.6 percent of new cars sold last year, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which was below the government’s 22-percent target for carmakers.

The SMMT reported a “record annual volume” of 382,000 battery electric vehicles sold in the UK last year.

The automobile trade body had already warned in October that carmakers were at risk of missing government targets, with manufacturers facing government penalties of £15,000 ($18,625) per polluting vehicle sold above the limits. However, the government has since assured that it expects all manufacturers to avoid the penalties in 2024 by taking advantage of flexibility mechanisms that will take into account, among other things, emissions reductions across the whole fleet.

electric vehicles SMMT EV sales

