SAU VC approves scholarships for deserving students

HYDERABAD: The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Dr. Fateh Marri, has approved a series of scholarships aimed at supporting needy and meritorious students across various faculties. Funded through the SAU Endowment Fund, these scholarships will provide financial assistance to deserving students, ensuring they can continue their academic journey without financial constraints.

The scholarships are named after esteemed figures who have significantly contributed to the university and the agricultural sector. The Dr. AQ Mughal Scholarship, designated for the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, will benefit four students from the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years. Similarly, the Dr. Bashir Ahmed Chandio Scholarship will assist three students from the Information Technology Center (ITC) and two students from Environmental Sciences in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years.

The Dr Bashir Ahmed Shaikh Scholarship will support four students from the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences in the 2nd to final years. The Dr Rajab Ali Memon Scholarship will be awarded to four students from the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years.

The MH Panhwar Scholarship, named after a renowned agricultural expert, will aid four students from the Faculty of Crop Protection in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years.

