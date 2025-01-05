AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-05

Tax experts question new eligibility criteria for property transactions

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

LAHORE: The tax experts have questioned the new eligibility criteria introduced by the government for individuals and companies looking to purchase immovable properties.

According to the new rules, a person is considered eligible if they have filed their income tax return for the preceding tax year and have sufficient resources to cover the transaction. Sufficient resources are defined as having at least 130% of the cash and cash equivalent assets declared in their wealth statement for the previous tax year.

Tax expert Ashfaq Tola said if someone wants to buy a property in Tax Year 2025, he will be considered an eligible person if they filed their income tax return for Tax Year 2024 and have sufficient resources to cover the transaction.

On the other hand, an “ineligible person” is someone who does not meet these criteria. This includes individuals who have not filed their income tax return for the preceding tax year or do not have sufficient resources to cover the transaction.

To illustrate this, said Shahid Hussain, another tax consultant, consider the case of Mr A, who filed his income tax return for Tax Year 2024 and declared his wealth at PKR 100. However, he wants to purchase a property worth PKR 500. Despite being a filer, Mr A would be considered an ineligible person due to insufficient resources.

According to the tax practitioners, the new rules aim to ensure that individuals and companies have the necessary financial resources to undertake immovable property transactions. They have advised taxpayers to carefully review their financial situation and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before entering into any property transactions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Tax income tax property transactions

Comments

200 characters

Tax experts question new eligibility criteria for property transactions

Over Rs1trn pension bill ‘sparks reforms’: Schehzad

Ahsan says govt believes in its ‘economic agenda’

Gwadar coal-fired power project in limbo over tariff dispute

Privacy of taxpayers’ data: FBR fails to defend a case before FTO

Kurram: DC among 6 injured in gun attack

PTI leader assails govt over internet disruptions

Jan-Nov 2024: 28.43m mobile handsets locally manufactured/ assembled

DC not authorised to seal petrol pumps: LHC

Rescue 1122: Sindh CM launches Rescue 1122’s new highway operations

Quetta PA: Re-polling for PB-45 in 15 stations today

Read more stories