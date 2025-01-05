Mangi Dam to be completed in two years

QUETTA: Secretary Public Health Engineering Department Balochistan Imran Gichki has said that the Mangi Dam project would be completed within two years which would provide 80 million gallons of water daily to Quetta city and its surrounding areas.

He said Mangi Dam would be completed within two years as per the schedule as the development work on Mangi Dam had been accelerated. With the completion of Mangi Dam, the water shortage issue would be resolved in the provincial capital, Imran Gichki said. He said that the construction of the Mangi Dam would also help to improve the underground water level in the area where rain water is the only source of filling the dams.