Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair: 16-member team of businesspeople to take part

Recorder Report Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 09:10am

KARACHI: A 16-member delegation comprising of officials of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and eminent businesspersons including chief executive officer (CEO), managing director (MD), executive director (ED) of different companies in Pakistan is expected to participate in the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF), which is being held during January 2025.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, S M Mahbubul Alam had an interactive meeting with the delegation.

He invited the businesspersons from Pakistan to Bangladesh to explore business potential between the two countries. He also emphasized on trade promotion and diversification.

Bangladesh & Pakistan to diversify, increase bilateral trade

The deputy high commissioner briefed the delegation that the 29th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) 2025 is being held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal on the outskirts of Dhaka. Bangladesh Commerce Ministry, in collaboration with the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) of Bangladesh, has organized the month-long fair, featuring 361 pavilions and stalls. Alongside Bangladeshi enterprises, many international companies of different countries, including Turkiye, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, have been participating in the fair in Dhaka.

There is a diverse range of products on exhibition and promotion, such as textiles, electronics, furniture, jute goods, leather products, household items, jewellery, processed foods, handicrafts, and many more. The Dhaka trade fair also combines tradition and innovation, offering a vibrant marketplace and a platform for cultural exchange.

In addition to the exhibition, seminars on potential sectors and products are planned to enhance trade opportunities.

The deputy high commissioner further added that the fair is aimed to provide a platform for domestic and international businesses to network and explore collaboration, contributing to the nation’s export growth with the participating countries including Pakistan.

The Bangladesh deputy high commissioner in Karachi assured the TDAP and the businesspersons from Pakistan for all possible support and cooperation including prioritised visa processing in an aim to expand bilateral trade and commerce and investment and to deepen business-to-business contacts for the mutual benefits of both the countries.

