Navy holds fleet annual efficiency competition parade

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The event marked the culmination of a professionally rewarding and eventful operational year for the combatants of Pakistan Navy Fleet, including warships, submarines, and aviation assets.

Upon arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, and a smartly turned-out contingent presented the Guard of Honour.

In his address, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed complete satisfaction and confidence in the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet. He lauded the dedication and professionalism of officers and sailors in safely and efficiently achieving the operational objectives and milestones for the year 2024. The Admiral acknowledged the valuable contributions of Fleet towards maritime security and the protection of national and international Sea Lines of Communication.

He highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts to ensure the security of strategic maritime zones, particularly Gwadar Port and maritime projects under CPEC. Additionally, he elaborated on the evolving dynamics of the region, particularly the maritime security environment, which necessitate that Pakistan Navy remains ever-ready to address any threats to the nation’s maritime frontiers.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted the operational achievements of the Fleet during the preceding year. He emphasized that the Fleet maintained a high level of combat readiness throughout the year, with its units participating in various bilateral and multilateral exercises in both home and foreign waters. Additionally, the Fleet undertook multiple Regional Maritime Security Patrols and Overseas Deployments.

