‘Year of Sar Bulandi 2025’: PCBDDA launches logo and documentary

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), Pakistan’s leading urban development authority, proudly launched the logo and documentary for the “Year of Sar Bulandi 2025” to celebrate the remarkable achievements of 2024 while paving the way for an ambitious and transformative future.

The documentary was unveiled by CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin and COO CBD Punjab Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), capturing the extraordinary progress made by CBD Punjab. It highlights the groundbreaking ceremonies of flagship projects such as NSIT City and Lahore Global Village, the unveiling of transformative ventures like Zameen ARX and High-Q CBD Tower, and the opening of the Grand Souk Lahore, complete with its marketing and administrative rights. These accomplishments reflect CBD Punjab’s commitment to innovation, growth, and sustainable urban development.

In addition to these landmark projects, the documentary celebrated significant infrastructural milestones achieved in 2024. The completion of the Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Flyover and the opening of CBD Route 47 have significantly enhanced urban mobility and regional connectivity. The near completion of Walton Road’s upgradation, including the conversion of ADA Nullah, further underscores CBD Punjab’s focus on sustainable and inclusive development.

CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin expressed his gratitude to the team and reflected on the remarkable strides made in 2024. He remarked, “Last year was a transformative period for CBD Punjab. We achieved and exceeded our goals, laying a strong foundation for the future. As we embark on 2025, our focus remains steadfast on delivering groundbreaking initiatives that will redefine urban development in Pakistan.”

COO Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd) echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the dedication and resilience of the team. “The 2025—Year of Sar Bulandi documentary is a testament to the extraordinary efforts of our workforce. With their unwavering commitment, I am confident that 2025 will be a year of unprecedented growth and innovation.”

