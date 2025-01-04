2nd edition of ‘Karachi Marathon’ tomorrow

KARACHI: Up to 3,000 individuals are expected to participate in the 2nd edition of Karachi Marathon to be held on January 5 at Seaview.

According to the organizers, athletes from 10 countries, including the USA, Poland, Japan, Germany are participating to make different records in the internationally certified marathon.

CEO Sports in Pakistan Shoaib Nizami said that Karachi Marathon is considered as the global event as similar to marathon taken place in California and different cities.

