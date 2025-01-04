Four-year-old boy recovered, accused held

ISLAMABAD: The city police, on Friday, claimed to have arrested the main accused of a gang involved in kidnapping a four-year-old boy, besides recovering the abductee safely.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Arsalan Shahzaib, while addressing a press conference, said that the police have recovered a four-year-old boy, son of Kashif, who was kidnapped from the limits of Tarnol police station on December 29.

He said that on December 29, 2024, Kashif, the father of the abductee lodged a complaint at Tarnol Police Station stating that his son had gone outside and was kidnapped by an unidentified accused.

The police immediately registered a first information report (FIR) and initiated legal proceedings, he said

The SSP said that following the directions of high-ups of the police various police teams under his supervision comprising Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Khan Zeb, Station House Officers (SHOs) of Tarnol and Sumbal police stations.

Shahzaib said that following the abduction of the child, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs5 million and threatened to kill him if the ransom was not paid. Police team collected the records of the accused in similar kinds of incidents, used modern technology and human intelligence, he said, adding that as a result of police’s day and night efforts, the police teams succeeded in tracing the accused.

The police arrested the main accused, Akhtar Nawaz, and recovered the abducted child, without any ransom being paid, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025