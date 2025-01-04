Uproar in Sindh PA over exam results issue

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly’s long-awaited session turned tumultuous on Friday as MQM lawmakers clashed with the treasury members over the issues of megacity’s intermediate students.

The main opposition party’s noisy protest underscored its frustration and distrust over the government for its alleged neglect of urban education, accusing the ruling PPP of pushing Karachi’s students to a crisis.

MQM lawmakers sought to raise concerns about a large number of Karachi students failing to pass their intermediate exams. However, tensions flared when Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, chairing the session, declined to grant immediate permission to the opposition to discuss this issue of the floor.

This irked the opposition members, who chanted slogans against the Sindh government, creating a noisy scene where it became difficult to hear anything.

As a sign of protest, MQM lawmakers tore up copies of the assembly agenda and tossed them into the air. This was the first day of the assembly session, after a considerable break.

Soon after the recitation of Holy Qur’an and Naat, MQM members stood up, seeking the speaker’s approval to voice their concerns on a point of order. However, acting speaker Anthony Naveed urged them to wait until the question hour completes.

The acting speaker directed the session to proceed with the question hour regarding the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department. As Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla began responding to questions, opposition members, particularly MQM’s Dr Fouzia Hameed insisted on addressing the matter of Karachi students first.

The chair assured them of an opportunity to speak later, but this did not appease the opposition, who resorted to loud protests and chants.

MQM’s Ejaz Ul Haque showed concerns about the alarming exam results, questioning how students who excelled in matriculation with top grades could fail so significantly in intermediate exams. He called the issue a matter of Karachi’s students’ future and accused the government of marginalising the city’s youth.

Amid the uproar, Sindh Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar attempted to pacify the opposition, urging them to take their seats, but to no avail.

Despite the commotion, the assembly continued its proceedings.

The Excise Minister informed the house about the transfer of property tax collection from the Excise Department to local councils, which he said, stands effective since 2023.

During the session, Lanjar presented the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Institute for Democracy and Federalism Bill 2024, which was referred to a standing committee for a review.

Additionally, the house approved a motion by PPP’s Heer Ismail Soho to debate improving mobile and internet service quality in the province. This discussion was scheduled for the next private members’ day on Tuesday.

After completing the agenda, the acting speaker adjourned the session until Monday afternoon at 3 pm.

After the session, Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi from the MQM, while speaking to the media, criticised the government’s attitude, calling it “regrettable” and accusing the PPP of avoiding crucial issues.

He expressed concern over the state of Karachi’s education system, blaming the government for neglect and claiming that education boards have been functioning on an ad-hoc basis for the past eight years.

He accused the government of systematically disadvantaging Karachi’s students, urging the chief minister to take responsibility for resolving the important public issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025