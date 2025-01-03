AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
AIRLINK 218.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DCL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.11 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.36%)
FCCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-5.72%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.64%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.89%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.94%)
NBP 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PAEL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PIBTL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-2.14%)
PRL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
PTC 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.61%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TPLP 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.47%)
TREET 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
TRG 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.11%)
UNITY 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sugar Advisory Board meeting: Tanveer assures stability in sugar prices

BR Web Desk Published January 3, 2025 Updated January 3, 2025 08:07pm

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Friday that all necessary measures will be taken to eliminate artificial shortages and inflation.

“Stabilising sugar prices and providing relief to the public is the government’s fundamental responsibility,” Tanveer said while chairing a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board in Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed the sugarcane crop estimates and assessed the outlook for the 2024-25 season. Discussions also focused on the country’s sugar production and its requirements.

Increase in sugar price: Minister seeks report from cane commissioner

During the meeting, Tanveer assured that the sugar supply would be ensured based on the current production estimates to prevent any shortages for the public.

He reiterated that the government was fully committed to maintaining stability in sugar prices and directed the provinces to closely monitor and control sugar prices.

The minister said that the provinces have been asked to ensure price control in their respective areas and prevent any hoarding or profiteering.

Conditional export of sugar allowed

Rana Tanveer assured that the federal government, in collaboration with the provinces, will ensure that sugar prices remain at reasonable levels to make sugar available to the public at affordable rates.

These steps will not only increase the sugar supply but also stabilize prices.

sugar mills sugar sector sugar industry Sugar Advisory Board Sugar prices

Comments

200 characters

Sugar Advisory Board meeting: Tanveer assures stability in sugar prices

Teams ‘working diligently’ to resolve internet disruption, says PTCL

National interest is supreme: PM Shehbaz vows united front against terrorism

Stocks rebound on late-session buying, KSE-100 closes 467 points higher

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Cotton arrival in Pakistan slumps sharply in December 2024

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Rickelton ton propels S Africa to 184-3 at tea v Pakistan

India says conveyed concerns to China over hydropower dam in Tibet

‘Poor’ performance: Cabinet assails MoC bodies, trade missions

Read more stories