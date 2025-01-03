Sugar Advisory Board meeting: Tanveer assures stability in sugar prices

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Friday that all necessary measures will be taken to eliminate artificial shortages and inflation.

“Stabilising sugar prices and providing relief to the public is the government’s fundamental responsibility,” Tanveer said while chairing a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board in Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed the sugarcane crop estimates and assessed the outlook for the 2024-25 season. Discussions also focused on the country’s sugar production and its requirements.

During the meeting, Tanveer assured that the sugar supply would be ensured based on the current production estimates to prevent any shortages for the public.

He reiterated that the government was fully committed to maintaining stability in sugar prices and directed the provinces to closely monitor and control sugar prices.

The minister said that the provinces have been asked to ensure price control in their respective areas and prevent any hoarding or profiteering.

Rana Tanveer assured that the federal government, in collaboration with the provinces, will ensure that sugar prices remain at reasonable levels to make sugar available to the public at affordable rates.

These steps will not only increase the sugar supply but also stabilize prices.