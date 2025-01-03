Dubai Art Season 2025 set to get under way

Dubai Culture announced the launch of Dubai Art Season 2025, to be held from January 4 – April 20 2025 under the theme ‘Take a Walk on the Art Side,’ in a press release issued by the Government of Dubai Media Office on Thursday.

The announcement reflected Dubai government’s dedication to amplifying the role of the arts in enriching Dubai’s creative landscape, while reinforcing its status as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

To be held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, it will encompass various initiatives, entertainment activities, and artistic festivals.

‘Take a Walk on the Art Side’: Dubai Art Season 2024 gets under way

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said, “Through its diverse artistic, cultural, and creative activities, Dubai Art Season offers a unique experience that reflects the essence of Dubai, its vibrancy, and its future aspirations,” as per the press statement.

“It also highlights the emirate’s capabilities in attracting creatives from around the world and cultivating connections among them, aligning with the Authority’s responsibilities and sectoral priorities aimed at enriching Dubai’s cultural movement and supporting cultural tourism.”

Calendar

The season will kick off with Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert festival, taking place from January 4 - 12, under the theme ‘Stories at One with Nature,’ presenting a diverse programme of activities designed to enhance the sustainability of the regional film industry.

The twelfth edition of the Al Quoz Arts Fest will follow on January 25 - 26 at Al Quoz Creative Zone and Alserkal Avenue, comprising over 200 artistic and cultural events.

‘Global cultural hub’: Art Dubai draws to a close

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will take place from starting on January 29 - February 3, at InterContinental Hotel Festival City featuring author talks, panel discussions and workshops.

The 13th edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival, highlighting visual arts and local and regional artistic innovations will take place from January 31 - February 9, 2025, at Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood.

The season will end with the 18th edition of Art Dubai, at the Madinat Jumeirah from April 18 - 20 2025.

This edition will feature various galleries across its four sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba, and Art Dubai Digital.

Furthermore, Dubai Opera will present a series of musical and theatrical performances throughout the coming year, highlighting regional and international talent in performing arts and music.