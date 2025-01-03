AGL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
DCL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-4.27%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-7.2%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.73%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.1%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.74%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-5.67%)
NBP 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
OGDC 220.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.41%)
PAEL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.96 (-3.01%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.52%)
PTC 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.56%)
SEARL 107.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.53%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.08%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.14%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.53%)
TRG 67.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
BR100 12,291 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.59%)
BR30 37,354 Decreased By -863.8 (-2.26%)
KSE100 116,637 Decreased By -482.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,770 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.45%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil tracks Dalian rivals lower, set for weekly loss

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 11:14am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Friday, tracking weakness in rival Dalian vegetable oils, and were set for a weekly drop.

Malaysian palm oil futures lower after news on Indonesia’s B40 delay

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 21 ringgit, or 0.48%, to 4,312 ringgit ($961.64) a metric ton by 0233 GMT. The contract has declined 6.96% so far this week.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dropped 1.79% and its palm oil contract fell 2.13%. Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures were down 0.02%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • Indonesia has yet to implement a higher mandatory blend of biodiesel planned for Jan. 1 as industry participants await the technical regulations for the rollout, causing confusion among palm oil traders.

  • Indonesia slightly lowered its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for January to $1,059.54 a metric ton, from December’s $1,071.67, according to a trade ministry regulation published on Tuesday.

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December fell 2.5%, according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia, while Intertek Testing Services said they declined 7.8%.

  • Oil prices extended their gains on Friday after closing at their highest in more than two months in the previous session on hopes governments across the world may increase policy support to revive economic growth that would lift fuel demand.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.2% against the US dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • Palm oil may fall into a range of 4,231 ringgit to 4,263 ringgit per metric ton, as suggested by a projection analysis, Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil tracks Dalian rivals lower, set for weekly loss

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 Index declines nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Israeli airstrikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, Gaza authorities say

Various sectors: REMIT body discusses progress made by stakeholders

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Read more stories