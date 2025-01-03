AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-03

May 9 violence: mercy pleas of 19 accepted

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that following the promulgation of punishments to convicts in the 9th May tragedy, a total of 67 individuals have submitted mercy petitions seeking remission or reduction of their sentences. Of these, 19 convicts have been granted clemency on humanitarian grounds after due legal processing, while 48 petitions have been referred to the Courts of Appeal.

According to the military’s media wing, the decision to grant remission was made in accordance with the law and reflects a balance between justice and compassion.

The names of the 19 individuals whose sentences have been remitted include Muhammad Ayaz, Sami Ullah, Laeeq Ahmed, Amjad Ali, Yasir Nawaz, and others.

They will be released upon completion of the necessary procedural formalities.

Earlier, in April 2024, 20 other convicts in the same case were also granted release on similar humanitarian grounds. The ISPR reiterated that all convicts retain their right to appeal and access other legal remedies as per the Constitution.

This development underscores the strength of Pakistan’s legal system, which ensures fairness and due process while incorporating principles of mercy where appropriate. The remaining petitions will be processed in due course following the prescribed legal procedures.

