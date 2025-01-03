Winter emergency plan 2024 reviewed

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir and Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat presided over a meeting, which reviewed the annual winter emergency plan 2024.

A grant of Rs 10 million was approved for measures in view of winter and snowfall in Murree. Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia gave a briefing on the four-point agenda.

The provincial ministers also visited the PDMA control room. During the meeting, a grant of Rs 25 million was approved for strengthening and construction of protective embankments on Gashkori and Lala Creek to prevent river erosion in Layyah.

A decision was also taken to prevent river erosion in Basti Haveli Manik, Chak Chot and Basti Makhdoom. An aid amount of Rs 18 million was also approved for the relief of 2023 flood victims in Kasur.

The Additional Chief Secretary issued instructions to take special measures for the protection of forests. There were 377 incidents of forest fires in 2024.

The DG PDMA gave a detailed briefing about the arrangements in view of the expected snowfall in Murree.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that all resources have been provided to the district administration as per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab. About 13 facilitation centers have been established in Murree to guide tourists.

PDMA administration has been directed to provide advance alert and awareness to citizens about the weather situation. Commissioner Rawalpindi and DC Murree briefed the participants of the meeting about the arrangements. An integrated system has been established for traffic management, monitoring and reporting.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that awareness is being provided to tourists through print, electronic and social media.

Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary Rescue Emergency Services also attended the meeting. Commissioner Rawalpindi, DC Murree, Kasur Layyah and DC Khushab attended the meeting through video link. Officers from Irrigation, Local Government, Housing and Urban Development, Livestock, Emergency Services Department and Special Branch attended the meeting.

