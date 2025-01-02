AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper holds near five-month low as weak demand outlook dominates

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 04:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices hovered around five-month lows as expectations of a deteriorating demand outlook were reinforced by weak manufacturing activity around the world, offsetting support from a weaker dollar.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $8,775 a metric ton by 1107 GMT, having touched $8,757 on Tuesday for its lowest since Aug. 8.

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. However, traders expect the dollar to strengthen again in the coming days, resuming a climb that has weighed on metal prices since the end of September.

Industrial metals are also expected to come under pressure from uncertainty created by the prospect of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump imposing tariffs on imports, which could start a trade war and hit global economic growth and demand.

“There is a lot of nervousness about what Trump will do when he arrives at the White House,” one copper trader said. “Manufacturing activity and demand aren’t picking up.”

Copper eases but heads for second straight yearly rise

Surveys of purchasing managers showed manufacturing activity slowing in China and South Korea in December while European factory activity declined at a faster rate than in November.

Aluminium touched a 2-1/2 week peak at $2,574.50 a ton on worries about supplies on the LME market. It was last up 0.3% at $2,560.

This concern has narrowed the discount for the cash contract over three-month aluminium to around $19 a ton from more than $40 in December.

Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses are down more than 40% since May last year at 634,650 tons.

Cancelled warrants – metal earmarked for delivery – at 54% of the total suggest more aluminium is due to leave LME warehouses over the coming days.

On the technical front, upside resistance for aluminium is around $2,575 a ton, the 21-day moving average, with support at the 100-day moving average of $2,553.

In other metals, zinc lost 1% to $2,950 a ton, lead eased by 0.1% to $1,950, tin fell 1.2% to $28,725 and nickel was down 0.8% at $15,210.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper holds near five-month low as weak demand outlook dominates

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 closes nearly flat

First session of 2025: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Eyeing stronger Pakistan-US ties, Aurangzeb advocates diaspora engagement

PBC urges govt to avoid past mistakes, identifies five risks to Pakistan’s economy

Sale of petroleum products up 3% in December amid higher demand

Israeli airstrike kills at least 10 in southern Gaza, medics say

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight

Economy: PM says govt to achieve its goals within 6 months

Pension calculation formula announced

Read more stories