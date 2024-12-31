AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper eases but heads for second straight yearly rise

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 04:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices eased on Tuesday but were on track for a second consecutive yearly gain, while the red metal’s outlook for next year hinges on China’s economic recovery and Donald Trump’s policies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.4% at $8,872.50 per metric ton by 1010 GMT but gained 3.7% for the year.

“Supply setbacks at global mines contributed to a tightening in global copper market… On the demand side, industrial recovery in key economies alongside demand from the green energy transition helped support prices,” said Aneeka Gupta, director of macroeconomic research at WisdomTree.

In May, copper prices scaled a historic high of $11,104.50, fuelled by a fund-buying frenzy. But, since then, prices have fallen about 20% - pressured by a strong dollar, import tariff threats and persistent doubts over China’s recovery.

China, the biggest commodity consumer, has struggled to recover amid weak consumption and a protracted property crisis. However, policymakers hope a recent blitz of fiscal and monetary measures will spark a turnaround.

London copper dips as market awaits China data

Meanwhile, Trump threatened tariffs in excess of 60% on Chinese goods during his campaign.

“Uncertainty around the scope and fallout of any possible trade wars under the incoming Trump administration could cast a cloud over industrial metals demand,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“If 2025 sees a continuation of the Chinese economic malaise, this could be a headwind for the copper price.”

LME aluminium dipped 0.1% at $2,548 a ton and rose 7% this year, aided by a raw material shortage. Prices of alumina, the main ingredient for making primary aluminium, rallied this year due to supply disruptions.

LME zinc dropped 0.3% to $3,011.50 and rose 13.3% for the year. Tin fell 0.8% to $29,050 and registered an annual gain of 14.4%.

LME nickel lost 0.3% to $15,360, while lead was 0.1% higher at $1,949. The metals chalked up annual losses of 7.5% and 5.8%, respectively.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper eases but heads for second straight yearly rise

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on last day of 2024, registers 84% growth in the year

Rupee ends 2024 at 278.55 against US dollar

Former GB CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 years for threatening security institutions

World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil, and Trump

Unemployment among Saudi citizens edges up to 7.8% in Q3

Gold unchanged at Rs272,600 per tola in Pakistan

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

3 Discos being readied for privatisation

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

Read more stories