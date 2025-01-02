Euro zone bank lending is stuck in low gear, ECB data shows

FRANKFURT: Lending to euro zone companies and households grew at a modest pace in November, pointing to a lacklustre end of the year for the bloc’s economy, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

Credit growth to businesses slowed to 1.0% in November from 1.2% in October.

While the increase in loans to households was the biggest since August 2023, it was still paltry in historical terms at 0.9%, compared to 0.8% a month earlier.

On the upside, the more volatile M3 measure of money supply, sometimes an indicator of future economic growth, expanded by 3.8%, the briskest pace in two years, and exceeded all expectations in a Reuters poll.