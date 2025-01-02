AGL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 223.48 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.47%)
BOP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.58%)
FCCL 37.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.39%)
FFL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.16%)
HASCOL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
HUBC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.34%)
KEL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
MLCF 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.85%)
NBP 67.47 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.5%)
OGDC 227.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.7%)
PAEL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.95%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PPL 200.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.11%)
PRL 42.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PTC 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.5%)
SEARL 110.65 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (3.39%)
TELE 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.13%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.01%)
TPLP 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TREET 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
TRG 70.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
UNITY 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.41%)
BR100 12,460 Increased By 63.4 (0.51%)
BR30 38,728 Decreased By -119.6 (-0.31%)
KSE100 117,901 Increased By 892.8 (0.76%)
KSE30 37,121 Increased By 256.3 (0.7%)
Markets

South Korean shares flat on first trading day of 2025 amid mixed data

  • KOSPI was marginally down by 0.82 points, or 0.03%, at 2,398.67
Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 11:49am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares traded little changed on Thursday amid mixed economic data, after ending 2024 as the worst performing Asian market.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was marginally down by 0.82 points, or 0.03%, at 2,398.67 as of 0136 GMT.

  • In 2024, the KOSPI fell 9.6%, while the MSCI Asia Pacific excluding Japan index rose 7.7%.

  • South Korea’s exports grew at a faster pace in December, beating market expectations, and ended the year with a record performance, data showed on Wednesday.

  • But factory activity contracted during the month, with manufacturers’ sentiment turning pessimistic for the first time since mid-2020 due to uncertainty over US trade policy and domestic politics, a survey showed on Thursday.

  • South Korea’s central bank governor said the pace of monetary policy easing would need to be flexible this year due to heightened political and economic uncertainty.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.56% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.61%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.72%.

  • Hyundai Motor added 1.42% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.09%, while e-commerce firms and biopharmaceutical stocks fell.

  • Of the total 923 traded issues, 548 shares advanced, while 311 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 59.7 billion won ($40.63 million) on the main board on Thursday.

  • The won was quoted at 1,469.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,472.3.

  • In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 106.71.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 2.573%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 2.871%.

South Korean shares

