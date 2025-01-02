AGL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 223.48 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.47%)
BOP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.58%)
FCCL 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.42%)
FFL 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.05%)
HASCOL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
HUBC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.34%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
MLCF 49.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.62%)
NBP 67.47 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.5%)
OGDC 227.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.7%)
PAEL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.07%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PPL 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.29%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PTC 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.5%)
SEARL 110.50 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.25%)
TELE 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.93%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.01%)
TPLP 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TREET 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
TRG 70.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
UNITY 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 12,460 Increased By 63.4 (0.51%)
BR30 38,728 Decreased By -119.6 (-0.31%)
KSE100 117,933 Increased By 924.7 (0.79%)
KSE30 37,147 Increased By 282.6 (0.77%)
Markets

China and Hong Kong stocks open 2025 lower amid weak economic data

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 11:07am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on their first trading session of 2025, hurt by weaker-than-expected Chinese factory activity data, while investors awaited more policy support.

Chinese stocks post first annual gain since 2020

  • China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 1.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 1.5%.

  • China’s factory activity grew in December but at a slower-than-expected pace, missing investors’ expectations, as overall sales were dampened by falling export orders amid concerns over the trade outlook, a private-sector survey showed.

  • Chinese stocks registered their first annual gain in 2024 following an unprecedented three-year decline, as a package of stimulus policies lifted investor sentiment.

  • “The equity market’s performance will largely depend on the strength of upcoming policies,” said analysts at Huaxi Securities in a note.

  • “Uncertainties surrounding potential tariff increases by the Trump administration could affect exports. Boosting domestic demand remains crucial for fundamental recovery.”

  • Many market participants expect the market will lack clear direction until the National People’s Congress in March, where the government’s growth target and stimulus measures will be announced.

  • China’s central bank kicked off a second round of operations this week under a newly-created funding scheme for financial institutions to aid the country’s stock market.

  • On Thursday, financial and tech shares led the declines, falling 1.8% and 2.6% respectively.

  • Real estate stocks retreated 0.7%, despite prices of new homes in China rising at a slightly faster pace in December.

  • Small stock index CSI 2000 was one of the few bright spots, up 0.6%, as retail investors often favour small stocks for potentially quick gains despite the risks involved.

  • Hypermarket chain Sun Art shares were down nearly 17%, after Alibaba said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its majority stake in the company to Chinese private equity firm DCP Capital. Alibaba stocks slipped 0.7%.

  • Tech giants traded in Hong Kong were down 1.5%.

