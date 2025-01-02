AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.59%)
AIRLINK 223.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.48%)
BOP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DFML 41.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 108.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.9%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.69%)
HASCOL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
HUBC 134.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.89%)
MLCF 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.95%)
NBP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.17%)
OGDC 227.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.4%)
PAEL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.95%)
PIBTL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
PPL 200.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.07%)
PRL 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
PTC 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.17%)
SEARL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (4.37%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.87%)
TOMCL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
TPLP 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TREET 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
TRG 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.07%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,463 Increased By 67.2 (0.54%)
BR30 38,799 Decreased By -48.4 (-0.12%)
KSE100 117,941 Increased By 933.3 (0.8%)
KSE30 37,157 Increased By 292.6 (0.79%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields a tad up as traders eye $88 billion supply this qtr

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 10:31am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were marginally higher in early deals on Thursday, after rising on the first day of 2025, as traders worried about rising supply in the last quarter of the financial year.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.7901% as of 9:45 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.7813%.

The central and state governments are set to raise an aggregate of 7.52 trillion rupees ($87.72 billion) via bond sales between January and March, when the financial year ends.

This includes a record 4.73 trillion rupees from states and 2.79 trillion rupees from the central government.

On Friday, New Delhi will sell bonds worth 320 billion rupees, including 220 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

“The market is back to the basics of demand-supply dynamics and the first test would be cutoffs for tomorrow’s debt auction, which will give clarity on investor appetite to absorb the heavy supply scheduled for three months to March,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

The demand from foreign investors will also remain under scrutiny, with investors anticipating the inflows will come off the record highs of 2024.

India bond yields rise in lead up to domestic inflation data

The 10-year yield slipped 42 basis points in 2024, the most in four years, as the government’s fiscal discipline and inclusion of debt in global indexes boosted demand.

Investors now await the start of the domestic rate easing cycle, which could come as early as next month. US Treasury yields will also be in focus, especially as Donald Trump takes charge as US president later this month.

The 10-year US bond yield gained 72 bps in 2024 to notch its fourth consecutive yearly rise.

The Federal Reserve has halved its rate cut forecast for 2025 to 50 bps and the odds of a pause in January are at 89%, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields a tad up as traders eye $88 billion supply this qtr

Buying rally continues: KSE-100 surges nearly 1,300 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

SIFC Apex Committee to meet today

Power consumption growth: GEPCO cites net metering as major hurdle

Fresh hiring directed: PM says ‘no’ to adjusting Gencos’ staff in Discos

Prioritising imported RLNG to domestic gas harms energy sector

Senate panel told: Talks with 16 IPPs likely to yield results soon

Pension calculation formula announced

FBR decides to carry out video surveillance of sugar mills

Read more stories