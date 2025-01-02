Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to create a new Division, ie, Minerals Division for dedicated work on the development of minerals across the country, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted an Inter-Provincial Committee (IPC) with Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Naszir Tarar as its convener. Federal Minister for Investment, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary Petroleum, Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan, Chief Secretary, AJ&K and mineral experts from private sector will be members of the Committee.

The committee shall firm up comprehensive Terms of Reference (ToRs) and in the light of proposal for creation of Minerals Division its functions and structure with clear objective to lay firm ground, launch and materialize first and flagship phase of mineral sector investment from foreign and local investors. The committee may co-opt members as per need.

The sources said, recommendations of the committee shall be submitted for perusal and orders of the Prime Minister within two weeks starting from December 27, 2024.

At a recent meeting of Executive Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Secretary Petroleum updated that comprehensive stakeholder engagement has been conducted, involving the inclusion of around 229 observations in the draft Act of National Mineral Policy/harmonization of legal/regulatory framework.

It was decided that Mines & Minerals Act - 2025 and National Mineral Development Policy to be finalized by Feb 28, 2025. Presentation to Prime Minister on the matter will be arranged by mid-January 2025. A summary by the Petroleum ministry for CCI approval will be initiated at the earliest. Mines Health & Safety Act - 2025 (replacing Mine Health & Safety Act of 1931 will be finalized and approved by June 30, 2025.

The tenth meeting of the SIFC Implementation Committee (IC) on provincial matters pertaining to mineral sectors is scheduled to meet on Thursday (Jan 2).

The IC will discuss the following issues of mineral sector: (i) Pink-Salt Project- JV between PMDC and SSCI (USA) on the issue of feasibility study; (ii) Soda Ash Business-294 acres (Khewra ) and land acquisition Lucky Core industries for expansion of Soda Ash production;(iii) retrospective applicability of rules on Asia Precious Mineral Ltd Project for establishment of Cement Plant in Chakwal; (iv) Sitara Chemical Limited- conversion of exploration to mining licence (485 acres - Chakwal); (v) Anfal Cement-setting up of mineral complex (Khushab), Expression of Interest, already issue, work order awaited; (vi) Chiniot Iron Ore and establishment of steel mill - completion of bankable feasibility study by December 2024; (vii) Nagarparker Granite Excavation Project with Government of Sindh to expedite early completion of phase 1( pilot project 900 acres) of all litigations, down streaming of the project and advertisement for open bidding for local and foreign companies; (viii) soap stone project Kurram-KPK/PMDC; (ix) Tuny Pak Ltd-Grant of ML (Chitral) matter pending in KP MMD Appellate Court since April 24; (x) update in Hub Solar Salt Project; (xi) update on BLZ project; and (xii) update on declaration of minerals sector as industry.

National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce has also adopted a report of sub-committee on Atif Khan MNA on the exploration of minerals in the country.

